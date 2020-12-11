To the editor:
A Dec. 9 Herald Journal front-page story charged Hyde Park mayor with politicizing the pandemic discussion. The mayor apparently had committed the unpardonable sin of challenging the ever-changing politically correct narrative, and suggested people think for themselves.
March of this year we were told we would have to quarantine, to stay home for two weeks to “flatten the curve” so we would not overwhelm the hospitals as, we were told, that everyone would eventually get the virus. Masks, the experts said, were not recommended as studies from previous years had shown.
In September the CDC director said universal mask-wearing would be better than a vaccine. Shouldn't the infection numbers should have come down since then?
Conflicting pronouncements from Dr. Fauci, the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) at different times stated they were for or against universal mask-wearing. Power-hungry politicians have issued a myriad of dictates on masks, quarantines and other measures.
A number of prominent public officials have been caught not following their own mandates as reported in a recent 5-miunte segment by CNN. These are the do as I say, not as I do experts.
Mayor Flint has gotten mixed support? Dismayed residents? I sent a note to the mayor and asked her what kind of a response she got to her newsletter article. She said she had received over 70 emails and phone calls that were positive, and four emails that were negative.
That’s better than a 17 to 1 favorable ratio; pretty darn good. What the mayor said publicly is clearly channeling what most people feel. My bet is that’s good enough to get the mayor reelected.
Bravo Mayor Flint, bravo.
John Drew
Providence