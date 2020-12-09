To the editor:
I was astounded to see the "Message from Mayor Flint" in my Hyde Parker December newsletter. She has used our neighborhood newsletter platform to come out as an official COVID denier and spread the exact kind of misleading information that Dr. Debra Birks warned against in her Sunday television appearances this week. Birx said that she hears regularly from people all over the country who are mimicking “myths” downplaying the seriousness of it.
“I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don’t work, parroting back that we should work toward herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don’t result in super-spreading events,” she said. “And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong, and you can see the evidence base.”
Mayor Flint's irresponsible message to her Hyde Park residents, and I quote: "There are more sides to this virus story than you may think. Did you know that there is a 99.8% survival rate? That a huge European study found that children are perfectly safe going to school? That a large Danish study proved that masks don't work? That the tests we are using are too sensitive and give up to a 90% false positive result?" Half truths and misrepresented claims taken out of context, but she goes on to say that all her "information is endorsed by many physicians and scientists but not covered by the majority of news outlets," expanding her dangerous, yes crazy rant to include a denigration of MSM, aka main stream media.
We recognize this pattern, these far right unfounded claims. We have seen them in the mobs of anti-mask, COVID denying "my freedom over your safety" protestors of reasonable safe distancing and precautionary measures to help slow the spread of this global pandemic. We see you, Mayor Flint. You've shown us who you are now. And with that recognition, you will no longer have my support as a Hyde Park resident. I have stood up for you when you faced opposition by the City Council. I was proud of your leadership as a female mayor in our town. But what you have done now reveals a dark and dare I say ignorant side of you I did not know — it is dangerous, unbefitting a leader of our community — and even more alarming because you are using your platform as our mayor to influence others to your convoluted and yes, crazy ideology. Factcheck.org posted a good breakdown of the faulty and inconclusive Danish mask study. It's worth reading.
Joy Brisighella
Hyde Park