To the editor:
We rejoiced when we read Mayor Flint’s message in the Hyde Park newsletter! We feel blessed to live in a community where the presiding authority basically encouraged us to educate ourselves and act accordingly. Do we even realize how rare that is? Perhaps more importantly, we were assured that we would not be policed to ensure our compliance. This type of self-governance can lead to “correct behavior” even when “no one else is looking.” Excepting criminality that requires compelled behavior, this is what free societies look like.
Rex and Sandi Smith
Hyde Park