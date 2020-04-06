To the editor:
Here is a subject about which I have questions.
Freedom of the press — What is freedom of the press?
WIKI “The United Nations' 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers".
This philosophy is usually accompanied by legislation ensuring various degrees of freedom of scientific research (known as scientific freedom), publishing, and press.”.
ACLU – “The freedom of the press, protected by the First Amendment, is critical to a democracy in which the government is accountable to the people. A free media functions as a watchdog that can investigate and report on government wrongdoing. It is also a vibrant marketplace of ideas, a vehicle for ordinary citizens to express themselves and gain exposure to a wide range of information and opinions.”
Freedom House - The basic desire for democratic liberties, including access to honest and fact-based journalism, can never be extinguished.
Charles Koch Institute - George Washington once referred testily to the “infamous scribblers” who covered his administration. But our revolutionary forefathers knew that when the press examines the actions of government, the nation benefits. News organizations expose corruption and cover-ups, deceptions and deceits, illegal actions and unethical behavior—and they hold our leaders and our institutions accountable, . . .”
Given the “accuse others of lying by lying” environment we live in why would people, business, media and institutions all participate in accusing others of non-transparency while not being transparent themselves?
Peter Brunson
Logan