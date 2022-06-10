When I began vetting the Republican candidates for the Utah 1st Congressional District, I wondered why there were so many candidates running against an incumbent Republican congressman. In the process, I discovered I couldn’t even remember our congressman’s name. It’s not that he’s a bad congressman, it’s just that he’s a forgettable one; no defining direction and no distinguishable passion.
When I first saw Andrew Badger, I dismissed him as unknown: too young and poor facial hair. But then I heard him speak to foreign policy issues and his experience working for DIA in Afghanistan. I recognized that he is NOT an intellectual lightweight and, in spite of being educated at Harvard and Oxford, is well grounded in constitutional principles and dedicated to putting America First in foreign policy.
Andrew Badger embodies the Tea Party spirit that the media and DNC so ably muted during the Obama administration. He wants to be part of The Freedom Caucus in Congress and, as such, would be the only one in the Utah delegation to be so bold!
Andrew Badger is running a true grass roots campaign. There is no big money behind him to finance getting signatures to be on the primary ballot. In fact, in the final ballot at the state convention, Andrew Badger secured 59.3% of the delegate vote to the incumbent’s 40.7%. Andrew Badger is the only candidate to win his place on the primary ballot.