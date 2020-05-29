To the editor:
Lengthy tenures, citizen oversight, constituent abuse, with socialistic voting patterns betray one's oath to uphold the Constitution.
The votes of 28-year public official Val Potter and 40-year legislator Lyle Hillyard reveal they've become professional politicians working for the State - not the people. Thought both were conservatives; and surprised they continued to support higher taxes after people state-wide petitioned against them.
Val formulated 2020's SB 39, where a few individuals decide how to distribute $35 million. Those are your dollars for Val’s pet project, affordable housing, which makes life easy for a few, but yours more costly. What’s up? Claims he’s not swayed by out-of-state lobbyists, but look at his contributions. Not one dollar comes from contributors in his district, so who’s he working for? Val stated, “the problem with people is they don’t trust politicians.” So people are the problem because they no longer trust you? Hmm? I wonder why?
Went to a rally; vetted Mike Peterson running against Val Potter, and Chris Wilson running against Lyle Hillyard. Chris owns Wilson Ford, is a strong businessman, and a strict budgeter.
Mike Petersen’s a strong Constitutional advocate and passionate about preserving your dollars. Unlike Val, Mike Petersen's contributions come solely from those in his district, except for family. Mike Petersen owns a software firm and teaches failing companies how to succeed. It’s evident, together Mike Petersen and Chris Wilson will teach failing legislators how to succeed at following a budget, just like the average man must budget, especially considering legislators’ spending problem.
Barton Boothe
Smithfield