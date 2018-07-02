To the editor:
I don’t understand it.
I went to a rally on Saturday June 30 at the Cache County historic courthouse to hear my son-in-law speak about the United Utah Party. At the end he finally got to speak but I had to sit through an hour of rhetoric about the unfortunate situation where children are being separated from their parents at the border of our country. Our government’s policy had shifted by the day of the rally but the organizers decided to hold the rally anyway.
What I don’t understand is not holding these parents responsible for putting their children in harm’s way by doing something illegal. It is they who are endangering their families. It is they who should booed. They knew the risks but didn’t care to keep their own children safe.
Who really doesn’t care? These parents.
They wanted what they wanted — a way into the United States, come hell or high water.
Why are Americans soooooo willing to solve other people’s problems? In this situation, the parents have attempted something illegal and got caught. They are responsible for this situation not us.
Laws are put in place to make life predictable.
I don’t like the fact that abortions are legal but the law says it is and I have to accept it.
These ralliers didn’t like the fact that minors (children) were being separated from those of legal age (parents), holding these very parents accountable for their illegal actions. But that’s the law.
This isn’t about Trump, though the ralliers sure wanted to make it seem that way.
This is about enforcing the laws on the books.
And don’t forget that it’s my and your tax dollars paying to feed and house these people while they’re being detained. I’m still unwillingly helping but if it’s part of the law, then I have to accept it … until the law is changed through the established legislative process.
I’d like the responsibility put back in the correct place — on the parents. They’ve taken their families into harm’s way. They bear the consequences.
Bronwyn O’Hara
Logan