To the editor:
The conservative case for impeachment continues to gain strength.
In their piece titled "The Case For Impeachment is Overwhelming,” The American Conservative says: "If we have any respect left for the Constitution and the rule of law, it is imperative that the president is not allowed to escape without facing serious consequences for his abuses. This is important not only to hold the current president in check, but it is also necessary to warn future presidents that such corruption will not be permitted to flourish."
Libertarian media outlet Reason says similarly in their piece "Impeachment and the Spending Power Revisited": "The law Trump violated is the Constitution. And the violation is a serious one, because it undermines one of Congress' most important powers (the spending power) and – if allowed to become a precedent for the future – creates a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of one person."
I would encourage conservatives to Google these articles and read them in their entirety – and then send them along to their legislators (and especially their senators) to encourage them to support impeachment.
It is in the best long-term interest of both parties, and the country as a whole, to impeach Trump. Neglecting to do so will continue the deterioration of the checks and balances of our government, further concentrate power into the executive branch, and lay the groundwork for even more extensive abuse of power to happen in future presidencies – whether they be Democratic or Republican.
Casey Rock
Logan