To the editor:
A thing I hear a lot from my beloved ultra far right brethren: Donald Trump, don't like him. But I like his policies. Tax cuts and getting rid of environmental regs and banking regs and dismissing any concern about greenhouse gases was a solid shot in the arm of dope for us.
Another thing I hear a lot from my beloved ultra far right brethren a lot. "It doesn't matter what the wealthiest earn. What matters is what the middle class earns." And so therefore, presumably, there's no need for concern over that middle class income went flat in the 1980s while upper income soared ahead to an ever increasing share of the wealth. What's wrong with that? The middle class has done all right. Why heck, we've had a 20% increase in real earnings since the 1980s. What do we have to complain about? Are we just jealous of those who've had 2,000% increase in real earnings? No. I merely would like for those who've had 2,000% increase in earnings to appreciate those who educated them, defended them, provided them clean air and water, sought to reduce their diseases, policed their cities, provided them clean reliable energy. I'd like a progressive tax system, along the lines of what was in place in the USA during the Eisenhower administration.
What, am I a socialist? No, I'm a Dwight Eisenhower Republican. I'm a pre-what-the-Kochs-did-to-the-GOP Republican.
Impeach Donald Trump only if he really is that crooked, I say. Don't impeach him if you merely think his policies pose certain severe negative consequences.
Donald Trump is right, you know. The stock market does boom through getting rid of environmental regs and banking regs and dismissing any concern about greenhouse gases. But we know where that's headed. It's headed toward the Dust Bowl and brother can you spare me a dime.
Genuine conservatives face facts, find solutions, and improve lives. I'm looking for a genuine conservative, perhaps from among the senators who are on the Climate Solutions Caucus, to run for president in 2020. Mitt Romney?
Charles Ashurst
Logan