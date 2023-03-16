Jack Greene recently wrote a letter to the editor praising ESG investments and suggesting that all young Americans have jumped on that bandwagon. I am a 21-year-old who is one of these so-called youth who supports the legislation introduced by Utah Sen. Chris Wilson and I believe that he is making a positive impact on all of Utah.
I am a conservative voter and I care deeply about our environment. In fact, next week I head to Washington D.C. with other young Republicans to meet with Conservative Climate Caucus members and promote policies dealing with our environment.
Mr. Greene suggested that ESG investments provide attractive returns. Actually, ESG investments return less to the investor, not more. According to a recent Harvard Business Review article titled “An Inconvenient Truth About ESG Investing,” a look at thousands of portfolios showed that ESG investments “perform poorly in financial terms.” In addition, Columbia University did a study and found that of over 2,500 portfolios, the ESG portfolios had worse labor and environmental compliance than the non-ESG portfolios.
As a finance major, I understand that swings of only a few points can impact returns negatively or positively to the tune of millions of dollars. But here is the question: what has a better outcome for an economy – social investing or profit maximization?
A recent study done by a professor at Utah State University showed that countries with greater shareholder value (e.g., profit maximization) led to improvements in health care, income equality, and education. However, these countries fared worse in terms of the environment. If we care about the environmental effect, then we must look into establishing proper incentives for companies to become more environmentally friendly.
I support renewable energy’s potential and believe that we will see leaps and bounds of growth in the energy sector in the coming years. Currently, we are reliant on natural gas and oil, but I believe over time that is likely to change through innovation. We must be careful not to take the hasty action of cutting down our proverbial tree before we are ready for it to fall.
I love the environment and know that many of our state legislators have the desire to conserve our natural environment. I believe that Chris Wilson is doing a great job and fighting for what is right for the state of Utah and for Cache Valley.
Our legislators have not turned their backs on young voters just because some new legislation is disagreeable with some in my age group. These issues are complex and often get spun incorrectly to attract headlines. I work closely with many conservative individuals working on environmental issues who care deeply and don’t support ESG scores.
