letter to the editor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Jack Greene recently wrote a letter to the editor praising ESG investments and suggesting that all young Americans have jumped on that bandwagon. I am a 21-year-old who is one of these so-called youth who supports the legislation introduced by Utah Sen. Chris Wilson and I believe that he is making a positive impact on all of Utah.

I am a conservative voter and I care deeply about our environment. In fact, next week I head to Washington D.C. with other young Republicans to meet with Conservative Climate Caucus members and promote policies dealing with our environment.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.