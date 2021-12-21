To the editor:
I apologize in advance: This letter may have special meaning for grandparents, or parents of young kids, or anyone who has gazed into a young child’s eyes recently. To others, it may just seem sappy. So be it.
This is the time at year’s end when we have finally crested the hill and are drawn to look from this vantage point back at the past year and ahead to the future. Unfortunately, the sky is dark in both directions. Looking back, so many problems have come to trouble our world — a pandemic that won’t go away, hatred, division, mistrust, and looming behind it all the monstrous changes we’ve brought to our climate with our actions, changes that threaten us and the natural world with disasters of a magnitude we’ve never seen before. Looking ahead, the problems seem insoluble. Played against the memories — for this is the season of reminiscences — of happy Christmases when I was a kid, or when my now-adult children were kids, or even just memories of life a few short years ago, it can be a sad and depressing time.
Then I look at my grandkids — ages three, one-and-a-half and two months — and see the innocent sparkle in their eyes, the joy and wonder, apparently unaffected by the gloom I feel. But I worry they will become aware and start to ask why things are the way they are, will wonder what went wrong. And so I imagine that they are not just looking AT me, they’re looking TO me. I cannot just shrug and feel powerless to help, just give up and sulk and sit on my hands. For them, for a better future for them, I must act. Inaction is not an option. I must be able to tell myself — and to tell them — that I tried.
What can I do? For the social problems, I’ll start with the Golden Rule, do unto others as I would have them do unto me. It even works with the pandemic: I will do what I can to protect myself against the virus, knowing that that will ultimately protect others. For climate change, I must believe that as overwhelming as the problem may seem, and as powerless and puny as I may feel, even small actions to reduce the use of, and dependence on, fossil fuels in my own life can help. Mighty edifices are built one small brick at a time, beautiful paintings with many small brushstrokes. And I can have even greater impact by joining together with others, with experts, by supporting organizations such as the Citizens Climate Lobby, or the Clean Air Task Force (just Google either one to see how).
Going forward, I will have done something and will feel better for it. I will have shown my grandkids hope for a better future and I will see that hope reflected in their eyes.
I feel better already. Happy holidays!
Al Forsyth
River Heights