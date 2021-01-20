To the editor:
With a wish of doing my small part to help heal the wounds of our beautiful democracy, I offer a poem penned after feeling lifted by the inauguration ceremony of President Biden on January 20, 2021.
Inauguration Day
All snowflakes flee in sunlight bright, / Fervent faith speaks out in morning light. / And for a moment, the guns are silent.
Seasoned sailor casts to the waters / Wisdom’s words; what truly matters. / And for a moment, the guns are silent.
Joyful song, God’s praise to sing / In circle of love each soul to bring. / And for a moment, the guns are silent.
Beauty and color come alive; / See poetic grace slash any divide. / And for a moment, the guns are silent.
In ages hence let me recall / This day when hope encompassed all. / When for a moment, the guns were silent.
Debbie Mays
North Logan