The midterm election is over for the most part with a sketchy outcome because the Jackass party still isn’t playing fair in swing states. The Dems seem to do this every election cycle. The Repubs appear to be on track to regain the House, but thanks to Georgia, the Senate will not be known until mid December. Herschel Walker must prevail.
On another item, Bozo Biden once said the reason for using the oil reserves is he didn’t want it to “spoil” anymore than necessary. Say "what?" On his allowing the diesel fuels to deplete, he must not know that about 96% of all fire trucks, ambulances, construction equipment, farm implements, battleships, aircraft carriers and military vehicles, rely on diesel fuel for power. I can only hope that one of his estates doesn’t catch fire or a family member doesn’t need an E.M.T. anytime soon. Those who are counseling him appear to not know - - - - from shinola. They are doing America a grave disservice and putting us all in a perilous place. China or Russia are sitting in wait.
Because of Bozos’ inflated economy and messed up supply chain, the cost of entertaining guests for Thanksgiving dinner will be hard on all Americans except the crooked rich politicians Like Biden and the rest of the “swamp rats.”
I guess I will have to settle for a "yummy" egg salad sandwich mixed with olive oil mayo, lawreys season salt, and D’jon grain mustard topped with a slice of pepperjack cheese and a cold glass of milk. Real tasty. Have a great Thanksgiving everyone and God bless AMERICA.
