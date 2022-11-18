Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor:

The midterm election is over for the most part with a sketchy outcome because the Jackass party still isn’t playing fair in swing states. The Dems seem to do this every election cycle. The Repubs appear to be on track to regain the House, but thanks to Georgia, the Senate will not be known until mid December. Herschel Walker must prevail.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.