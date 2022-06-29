To the editor:
Last year’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure deal by Congress will go a long way in helping drive critical and long-overdue investments in upgrading and modernizing our entire infrastructure — here in Utah and across the country. These investments will spur innovation in the private sector and support our continued transition to cleaner, more sustainable forms of energy and transportation, resulting in cleaner air and an improved quality of life for all Utahns.
Of course, the infrastructure law will first and foremost allow Utah to repair and rebuild our aging network of roads, bridges, and highways. It dedicates roughly $2.6 billion in road, highway, and bridge updates and construction for our state over the next five years. The law will also provide approximately $19 million to improve roadway safety in that same timeframe. These investments will help facilitate safer intrastate travel and a more efficient delivery of goods, reducing costs while enhancing sustainability and resiliency efforts.
More to the point, the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Mitt Romney helped negotiate and pass also invests about $665 billion to improve and expand public transportation options statewide — something that will be especially useful given the rapid growth taking place in many Utah communities. In addition, the new law provides Utah with roughly $36 million over the next five years to expand our electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
All of these updates are critical if Utah is going to continue transitioning to an electrified transportation sector — for passenger vehicles, transit systems, and freight transportation. Ultimately, this transition will not only help improve air quality and increase the resiliency and sustainability of transportation, it will also help spur private sector innovation and grow Utah’s clean energy economy. Additionally, the law invests in competitive grants that will benefit Utah in breaking down barriers to electrification and addressing some of its most challenging mobile source emissions, such as those from large semi-trucks and other heavy vehicles
For his part in negotiating and passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Romney deserves a lot of credit. This law will help make the critical investments in our infrastructure that will accelerate our transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation options for Utahns and all Americans
Regan Zane
Logan
Editor's note: Regan Zane is the director of the Center for Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE) at Utah State University.