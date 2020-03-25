The Herald Journal has been happy to publish virtually all submitted letters from Cache Valley residents over the years, but considering the current state of affairs across the nation and globe, we have decided to suspend publication of what we would describe as “political-insult letters” until the coronavirus crises passes.
Letters arguing political issues in a civil fashion, without name-calling and caustic language, will still be accepted, and on the other side of the crisis, we will be happy to resume the old political acrimony some local letter writers have long engaged in.