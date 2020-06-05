To the editor:
I think it’s hard to deny, this world is truly out of balance. It’s easy to live your life as if unaffected by the truth, to lie to yourself and others, but when it really comes down to it, where’s the argument to be made that this is how we’re supposed to be living?
Not even politicians can offer something as ridiculous as that. They’ll tell you everything wrong with the world. Well, not everything. But that’s how you get the job, you offer up a list of things that need to be changed. And somehow they’re pretty close to what needed to be changed last election. And the things 10 years ago, 20 years ago, a century ago. I’m serious. What is one supposed to do when it feels like things will never fundamentally change? When it feels like the real job of those in charge is to make friends, stuff each other’s pockets, and protect the ones they called enemies during campaign? It’s a bipartisan effort. Sometimes it feels like comedians are the most honest of any of the clowns in society. To quote George Carlin, “It’s a big club! And you ain’t in it!”
And so what are you supposed to do when the biggest corporations in America get a pat on the back for playing the dirtiest tricks you’ve ever heard? When they can legally pay $0.00 in federal taxes one year, lay off millions of employees the next, and still get fat checks from mommy and daddy? Literal trillions in bailouts, no questions asked. And the more you look into it the worse it gets. The further you look back in history the less hopeful you feel. Oh, and those employees laid off? They get $1,200 to decide between paying rent and feeding their family.
And that goes for a lot of things. Like unjustified police abuse. The more you look into it the worse it gets. The further you look back in history the less hopeful you feel. What are you supposed to do when the police in your community neither protect nor serve? Legally they don’t have to. And your parents will vouch for that. In fact, they’ll tell you protect yourself around them. So will your grandparents, your great-grandparents, their grandparents.
Also, let's touch on the fact that we’re experiencing record high temperatures right now. We will next year, and the next, until humans change something. I wish I could say I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but when someone asks “Why would anyone riot?” I would respond with a question, “What are you supposed to do?”
Dallin Engberson
Logan