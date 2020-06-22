To the editor:
There is a sad trend going on in my Island neighborhood where many of our neighbors are cutting down healthy old growth trees as if they were pulling up weeds. Sadly, these trees are/were 50-100 year old ones, yet they are seen as a nuisance. The Island area’s attraction is all of the beautiful old growth trees, and I wish these people would just move to a new development and create their own barren landscape rather than destroy the one of beautiful old trees.
I don't know if these people think trees are just too messy and are tired of raking leaves in the fall, or if it's ignorance on their part as to the environmental value of trees, but just in case — look it up. Trees provide shade, which cools your home, which reduces your air conditioning bill and oh, the big one, they remove C02 from the air!
Please, Island neighbors, if you're tired of your old growth trees, let them live and just move to a new tree free sub-division. Logan has many of those!
Danette Steinitz
Logan