To the editor:
This letter is in response to a recent letter to the Editor from Eric W. Jensen. I am in complete support of the plea for us to vote for "good, wise and honest" persons for public office. However, I would propose that this is not a simple matter, but rather, requires a significant amount of research. A self-serving person does not necessarily not look, talk or act in an obvious identifiable manner. Unfortunately, the characteristics that makes us comfortable such being polished, quick-witted, having multiple degrees or longevity does not guarantee "good, wise or honest.” In fact, it is quite often just the opposite. On the other hand, the characteristics that make most of us uncomfortable such of being blunt, rude or combative does not prove a person to be bad, stupid or dishonest.
The only way to really know is to know the man or women who seeks our vote. Since it is unlikely that we can come to personally know those running for federal office, we must rely on what those who know them can tell us and by what they have accomplish. As has been said: “By there fruits ye shall know them.” Some excellent books have written my those have made it their profession to come to know what the prominent in Washington have been really doing and are currently doing. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O'Reilly is a good place to start. “Profiles of Corruption” by investigative reporter Peter Schweizer is another. Whatever your politics, be not deceived. Do your homework, before you vote.
Dale Frodsham
Hyde Park