To the editor:
The past four years it has felt increasingly difficult to be patriotic. This year it felt impossible. The BLM protests have really opened my eyes to the systemic injustice this country was built on. The idea of making America great again is a lie. There has never been a time in American history that was great for the majority of the people who live here. There has never been a period in American history that has truly been equal for all. Patriotism is like a relationship, to borrow an idea from Dr. Fred L. Johnson III who was quoted in an article from a couple weeks ago. To have a healthy relationship, and country, you have to be able to work through your problems, ignoring them only makes it worse. But you cannot begin to fix those problems until you recognize that they exist.
I am doing my best to recognize areas where I have privileges, address my biases, and have those uncomfortable conversations so that we can change things for the better. I love the idea of what America could be, a place where it doesn’t matter the color of your skin, where you come from, what language you speak, how you identify, or who you choose to love. If you have a dream and you work hard enough you should be able to achieve it. But I recognize that is not the reality for so many Americans, and I want to do the messy work so that can be a reality. I am not perfect, I’m not an expert, I just know that it’s the right thing to do and that I still have a long road ahead.
Right now, our leaders are dividing us, instead of finding ways to unite us. The work that needs to be done will not happen if we leave it up to our leaders. It has to be all of us working together to make our communities better. Everyone has to pull together, pushing in the same direction to make our communities and country better.
So here's to fighting against racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and bigotry in all its forms. Here’s to dismantling systems that uphold systemic bigotry. Here’s to fighting for an America that never has been, one that's truly free for everyone. My solemn prayer is that we are all humble enough to admit when we are wrong, kind enough to treat each other and ourselves with love and respect, and strong enough to put in the work required for meaningful, lasting change.
Taylor Hague
Logan