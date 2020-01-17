To the editor
I am concerned about us as Americans. We have become ignorant about the happenings of the government. We have also become ignorant regarding the things that the government can do. America's Founding Fathers started the Declaration of Independence with the following statement, and I quote, "We the People in order to form a more perfect Union"!
We have lost our way and become ignorant about our responsibilities. Our school system has become less about our children learning what is important and more about making sure everyone has the same testing level. Here are the facts. America Ranks 25 out of 77 in the world PISA test, which tests 15 year olds every three years on math, science, and reading. They give the exact same test to the same age of children around the world. So I ask you, Is the No Child Left Behind Act emplaced upon us by the Democrats really a good program? Are we happy being number 25 in education around the world? I for one am not. I feel that we the people need to fill our roll in government and stop being ignorant. Stop letting other people tell us what we think. Stop letting career politicians dictate how we should feel about topics.
It’s time we as Americans stand up and remember our roots, remember what our government actually is. It was designed to be "By the people, for the people, and of the people." Please, let us all stand up and learn what our laws state. Let us discard our failure and start the new day with knowledge. Let us focus on our children's education. Let us focus on ways to improve our own communities and ourselves before we take to complaining about the politicians that we elected. We put them there and gave the power to them by not paying attention to what they were about. We were ignorant. We ignored our own calling to tell the government what is truly important to us as Americans.
Read the Constitution, read the Declaration of Independence. Read our history and teach it to our children. They are the future of our government. We have to prepare them for what will be. We are running out of time. We are the youngest great supper power in the world. But we do not have to be the laziest. It is up to every American to do their part. NOT just on an election year, but every day of every year. Remember those who died to bring us our freedom and remember those who died defending it.
Michael Duncan
Newton