To the editor:
Isn’t it time we take this Black Lives Matter movement a step forward? Call it evolution, revolution or simply the raising of human consciousness. This morning an article caught my attention in Better Homes & Gardens. The magazine stated “In honor of Black History Month, we asked three of our favorite creatives …” I turned the page to see Jasmine Jefferson, founder of Black Girls with Gardens. Honestly, what I saw was a beautiful woman with great hair.
I understand the importance & significance of reference to skin color. I understand the horrific histories of many cultures, but when is it time to move forward? If we are so fixed on labeling, can’t we just call ourselves human beings? There lies the perspective for respect for every individual on this planet. As a member of this human family, can’t we all celebrate each other and our achievements?
Marcy Bentz
Logan