I am a life-long Republican and now a member of the exhausted voting majority. Exhausted from the never-end rut of deepening partisan politics. Politicians used to say people had bad ideas. Now, we have only bad people. Please “no more” of this shameful childishness.
Let’s begin by bringing Mike Lee home. He is among the MOST obstructionist partisans in Washington — more interested in power than in us. I voted for him before but he has changed dramatically. He has gone from voting for McMullin previously to calling Trump a “Captain Moroni.” Really?
The vote “no” button on his desk is worn out! No to infrastructure funding including water storage projects for drought-stricken Utah; no on empowering Medicare to negotiate drug prices; no on additional aid to Ukraine; no on honoring wrongfully, detained Japanese Americans in WWII; no on lower insulin prices! Just “NO”!
Importing drugs is his method of reducing drug costs. Sorry but most of the really high cost drugs are made in the USA. So these high cost drugs exported in bulk to Canada are magically imported back to the USA for cheap. Whoa — scary logic.
Look at his legislative “successes” — a lot of bills naming federal buildings.
Lee himself said if a politician serves over two terms they become out-of-touch “elitists.”
Help stop political grid-lock. Vote for a conservative, veteran, who will worry about Utah. Vote Evan McMullin.
