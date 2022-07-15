I have been a registered voter for over 50 years and have always done my part to study the candidates and vote in elections. Our election process is straight forward and safe. It could not be more accurate. Our nation is founded on the concept that power rises up from the people through the ballot box. Recently we have watched as bad actors have increased efforts to destroy trust in the electoral process. Our representatives should be working to bolster trust in this foundational institution as well as upholding the norms that have ensured our democracy up to this point. We need action now, before the 2024 presidential election, to ensure that loopholes and vagaries in current legislation are not exploited.
While we have legislation in place that directs the electoral process — the Electoral Count Act of 1887 (ECA) — it was written 150 years ago and is antiquated and confusing. Its vagaries and loopholes were the foundation of the attempts to overturn the will of the voters in 2020. Updating the ECA would work to ensure that Congress or other parties could not change the outcome of an election. It would clearly define the roles and responsibilities of Congress and the vice president. As the plot(s) of January 6, 2021, are revealed with their varied actors, it becomes more and more clear that we need to update the language of the ECA in order to thwart future attempts to overturn the will of the people.
It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of its citizens. One way this is done is by ensuring the peaceful transfer of power after an election. Updating the ECA would help create stability during this vulnerable time. We call on our elected officials to prioritize strengthening the guardrails of democracy to maintain stability following future elections by updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Trust in our elected officials as well as the electoral process is vital in maintaining stability in our nation. Updating the ECA is one way to make this happen.