To the editor:
After long and careful consideration (and with the support of my wonderful family), I am proud to formally announce my candidacy for mayor of River Heights in the upcoming election.
From an early age, I have been fascinated with our democratic process where we, the people, hold the power and responsibility to elect our leaders. Starting in high school, I received opportunities to intern and later received opportunities to work for high-ranking public officials in Washington, D.C. As a result of these experiences and because of great influences in my life, I pursued and received a master’s degree in Public Administration from Brigham Young University. Opportunities and circumstances following graduate school led me into the private sector.
Over the past 12 years, I, with talented partners, have built a thriving nationwide business with over 2,000 full-time employees that has grown to be an industry leader. Many of these full-time employees are right here in Cache Valley. Over the past several years my desire to serve in my community has drastically increased, culminating in my decision to run for mayor. One of the most powerful lessons I have learned is: everything rises and falls on leadership. Leadership, cultivated through integrity, curiosity, sacrifice, struggle, discipline, hard work, and success, is what I will bring to the citizens of River Heights.
As we have all experienced since March 2020 with the pandemic, our lives and circumstances that impact us are dynamic and always changing. While many issues that face the City of River Heights are not life-altering, like the world-wide pandemic, they do have a real impact on the quality of our day-to-day lives.
In most cases as mayor, I will not have a vote in the final outcome of an issue. As mayor, however, I will facilitate conversation and debate on issues before the city, making recommendations to the City Council which I consider to be in the best interest of the residents of River Heights. I will provide the City Council with perspective, insight, and facts that will aid in their decision-making process. I will encourage research, deliberation, and debate. Most importantly, I will encourage and seek your opinions, concerns, and input. With your input I will formulate decisions and will work with the City Council to act on your behalf.
It would be my great honor to receive your vote and a privilege to serve you, your families, and the citizens of River Heights.
Jason Thompson
River Heights