To the editor:
I have known Dan Johnson for many years and worked closely with him for 16 of those years. I confidently support Dan as Utah State House Representative for District 4. In the time I worked with Dan he brought together a diverse faculty and even more diverse community to address numerous issues greatly benefiting those we served. The issues were always thoughtfully considered and presented. Teams were entrusted and empowered to study the issues and present solutions. Dan always stayed involved to insure success.
Dan sees, treats and listens to people with great respect. Unafraid of a challenge or the opportunity to understand an issue through another‘s eyes I have watched him seek out, create and get involved with individuals and groups of all kinds allowing him to be sensitive to, and accurately informed of their needs.
He has an extensive background serving in leadership positions. A natural and skilled leader who is committed to those he serves. A strong communicator who can bring people together to accomplish great things. I have had the privilege of being part of an organization, as have many others, who Dan has led and inspired to go well beyond what we believed was possible.
I strongly encourage you to join me in voting for and electing Dan Johnson as Utah State House Representative for District 4.
John Westenskow
Logan