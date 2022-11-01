Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

Representative Dan Johnson has served Cache Valley and the State of Utah well for four years and is set to continue to help guide Utah’s largest endeavor, public education. The proportion of former educators in our legislature compare to the proportion of our tax money that goes to public education is disheartening, we need more educators helping guide decisions about our schools. Dan has been extremely effective in helping schools and teachers including securing $64 million for additional pay for teacher preparation and increasing access to meals at school.

