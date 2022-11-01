...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Representative Dan Johnson has served Cache Valley and the State of Utah well for four years and is set to continue to help guide Utah’s largest endeavor, public education. The proportion of former educators in our legislature compare to the proportion of our tax money that goes to public education is disheartening, we need more educators helping guide decisions about our schools. Dan has been extremely effective in helping schools and teachers including securing $64 million for additional pay for teacher preparation and increasing access to meals at school.
Dan understands Cache Valley and our needs because spends many hours each week talking to the citizens of Cache Valley, attending events and walking neighborhoods. He works hard to represent each of his constituents and spends hours listening and bringing together problem solvers to create solutions. We have observed him taking on hard issues, like water conservation, bringing in experts as needed, and taking solutions forward. Others wishing to contribute have a fantastic avenue through our current representative and an opportunity to prepare for further service by advising and working with our current representatives.
We need Dan Johnson's continued service in our state legislature.
