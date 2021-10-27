This is a letter of support for Dee Jones in his bid for mayor of Logan city. Initially, I texted him on Facebook and found out about some of the things he stood for. Then I called him and we chatted for about 20 minutes.
What I learned out of our conversation was that we both saw pretty much eye to eye on how to run Logan and also the necessity for a museum to be implemented in Logan. As I talked with Dee, it was exceptionally clear that he understood the importance of preserving the history of our community.
In fact, he told me, and I quote, “If I’m elected mayor, there will be a museum!” He then noted that it should also be accompanied with a children’s museum which I also agreed with him on. I helped form a museum committee that was comprised of historical professionals with various skills. They did some in-depth research and came up with the same conclusion as Mr. Jones has. I do think that most of the people who have lived in Cache Valley, especially those with deep roots here would be appreciative of one.
And from my perspective, Mayor Daines doesn’t see the value of having a museum as a high priority.
Dee Jones does. Besides this, I picked up pretty clearly and quickly that he is more than competent to run the city in a more conservative way!