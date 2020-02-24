To the editor:
My wife and I saw the Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in SLC last month at the Eccles Theater. So tempered expectations were natural for a junior high school play. But not so for this entourage cast of Logan middle schoolers. Everyone involved was marvelous — they put their talent, their vulnerabilities, and their passion center stage and it was moving and exhilarating! Tevya and Golde were awesome; I thought the matchmaker better than Broadways for timing and flair; and to see how many students participated and performed was marvelous!
Hats off to director Micah Coombs and her staff and faculty. Thank you to all who support the arts in Cache Valley and all of our schools, from legislators to donors to administrators. I still have chills from Katie Semadeni's performance of Grandma Tzietel last weekend, and it took me back to 1973 when our senior class at Logan High performed the same play. They say that the “Fiddler on the Roof” is performed in some school setting across the U.S. every day of the year. A remarkable story and as timely today as ever. Thank you Mount Logan Middle School for making us proud and moving our hearts with great passion and theatrics.
Frank C. Stewart
Logan