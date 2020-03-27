To the editor:
Thank you HJ for your wonderful reporting of the efforts of our local brothers and sisters and friends who are trying to maintain a new “normalcy” with respect to the workings of their religion in these crazy times. Your article was focused more on our Christian brothers and sisters, but I am certain that similar beautiful efforts are being made by those of other religions. We need religion now more than ever!
Most of us Christians believe that Jesus Christ is the head of our religion. Right on! My religion has a unique perspective to that belief. We believe that God the Father and Jesus Christ personally appeared on Earth 200 years ago to call a prophet to lead the way for a restoration of the “true” church. This living prophet eventually had the priesthood and apostolic authority personally conferred upon him by Peter, James, and John, and that authority has been passed on. So yes—I believe this is the “True” religion of Jesus Christ guided by a Prophet and twelve living Apostles—but how could I not love and praise anyone who loves and worships Jesus Christ and/or His message of love and peace?
Anyway, I just want to focus on how we in our religion are handling all this Coronavirus insanity. About 4 or 5 years ago we believe that the Lord personally told our prophet and leaders: I want my church to be a home-centered church — now! They began telling us emphatically that preparing our amazing young people for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ could only really happen in our homes! Our homes and families have got to be fortified to accomplish that task — now!
Our leaders experimented with many pilot programs around the world to make that happen. We became a truly home-centered religion with a beautiful in-home family worship program that we call “Come Follow Me” in January, 2019 —consisting of suggested weekly study goals and discussion topics. Yes, we still have weekly church meetings every Sunday which are focused on worshiping our Savior Jesus Christ and fine tuning “Come Follow Me” in our homes, (and I hope our weekly congregational meetings will resume very soon!) but as far as our congregational worship of Jesus Christ is concerned, this coronavirus insanity is just a little bump in the road for us.
Davy McClay
Logan