To the editor:
God bless free will.
It's our right to choose, to be righteous or selfish. Presidient Trump swore a oath to up hold our constitutional rights and freedom, just like our forefathers who fought for our freedom and our vets. They choose to be righteous for our families to grow up in a free world safe from harm. And other presidents chose to be selfish, sold us out to the New World Order and put us into poverty and ruined three generations of the American people.
President Donald Trump and his administration has put their families and Americans' famlies first, so we Americans have a choice to make, to do the right thing or be selfish. So let's stand behind President Donald Trump, let's not be selfish and let's believe in truth, land of the brave, home of the free. Let's make America safe for our families for generations to come, amen.
Michael Nilson
Logan