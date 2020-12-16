To the editor:
As I understand it, listening to the anti-mask crowd, when we encounter a law or ordinance, we consider whether we agree with it. If our opinion is that the item in question does not meet with our approval, if in our opinion it is not what we think is right, then we ignore it. We don't do what is required.
So, using that logic, when I see that the posted speed limit is 25 mph, and I think that that is too slow, then I can go as fast as I think is good. Therefore, our opinions play into whether we have to obey the laws and ordinances of our cities, states, and country.
If you don't like it, you don't have to do it.
It's a free country, we can do what we want.
Twelve-year-old logic.
We have a country filled with too many citizens with the mental abilities of a 12 year old.
What a great future we are looking at for the United States, or should I say Ununited States.
The processes that our enemies have set in motion are working to perfection.
This nation is now crumbling into a second rate nation. Maybe even third rate.
The whole population has been so under educated about the nation they live in that this is the result.
Goodbye superpower status.
Goodbye American dream.
Goodbye home of the brave, land of the free.
William Everitt
Wellsville