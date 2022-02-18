To the editor:
All of us remember there used to be two major political parties in this country, but things have changed and this is no longer true. There is only one major political party left, the Democratic Party. What used to be the Republican Party has devolved into a cult of lies, fear, anger, hatred, death threats, idiotic conspiracy beliefs, racism, white supremacy, anti-education, anti-science, etc. The GOP has become a cult of death, wanting to destroy our republic and replace it with a dictatorship. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution is the way to rid Congress and state legislatures of the traitors. Please pray for our country.
You might say to yourself that local members of the Republican Party (Cult) aren’t that bad and you would be right. Sometimes. At a recent Republican casual get-together, an idea that was endorsed there with cheers was for the county GOP to work to keep people “who are not like us” from voting or holding any elected positions. It’s evident they watch way too much right-wing propaganda and lost their grasp of reality. We must pray for the country.
Recently, the county GOP chairman said we should all forget the biggest domestic terrorist attack our country ever suffered. Any investigation, apparently, is too embarrassing to the Republican cult because the former president and some GOP members of Congress planned and instigated the terrorist attack on our Capitol and country. Should we elect more domestic terrorists? No!
The deluded white supremacists, militia nut-balls, and the poor lost souls who have sucked up the vomit of QAnon obeyed their criminal leaders calling for an overthrow of our government, all are domestic terrorists. Those who believe in the “Stop the Steal” lie, espoused by the former president and his lick-spittles, demonstrate their anti-American mantra and anti-Christian actions, making them dangerous to the country. All these terrorists have one thing in common, they have been deceived by propaganda on Fox News, OANN, Newsmax, Facebook, or any of the myriad sources of lies on the internet and radio. All these propaganda outlets get many of their talking points from enemy nations and when people get their news from these sources they are only helping our enemies. Save us from these domestic terrorists.
The last five or six years have been rough for true patriots. The most important fact obvious during that time is the Republican cult is only interested in power and the demise of our democratic republic. For that reason, for anyone who truly loves this country, it is important to NOT vote for any Republican cult candidate for any office, whether federal, state, or local office. Voting is the only way to save America.
Roger Yost
Logan