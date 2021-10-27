I love Logan and care about its future just like all of you. That’s why I support Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopez for Logan City Council and Mayor Holly Daines for mayor.
I’ve had the honor of working alongside Councilwoman Anderson through the Bear River Local Homeless Council. Amy is thoughtful, deliberate, inclusive, and action-oriented. She shows up for our area’s winter homeless point-in-time counts because she cares about our community. And then, she contributes actionable ideas and a problem-solving perspective to our LHC meetings. She brings this same dedication to each of her commitments.
In a short amount of time, Councilman Ernesto Lopez has proven to be an essential voice on the council. He is conscientious, principled, innovative, and collaborative. His model of servant leadership has been influential in my life and the lives of so many others in our beautiful city through his work with Latinos in Action, the Logan Library Board, and now, the council.
A vote for Mayor Daines is a vote for a bright future in Logan city. I’m especially impressed by what Mayor Daines has been able to accomplish in Logan’s downtown and trail system. The placemaking efforts she has invested in will help us ensure an economically and socially vibrant community. What’s more — I’ve seen her behind the scenes, in quiet and unnoticed ways, putting the interests of Logan and its people at the forefront of her decision-making. Our city would be lucky to have Daines, Anderson, and Lopez for another term.