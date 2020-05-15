To the editor:
Please open up the parks. We have done some heavy research on the subject and have learned that the virus would have a very difficult time surviving long enough to infect anybody on a playground. Everybody needs to go outside. Now that the climate is getting warmer, going outside is much safer than before, it is safer than being inside. Germs from a sneeze or a cough have a much more difficult time spreading outside due to heat, wind, UV radiation, and many other obstacles.
Many surfaces on playgrounds are made of plastic and some are metal. The plastic and or metal heats up quite fast on a warm day. This only makes it harder for the virus to survive. If the virus does survive, people won't get it if they wash their hands, and if people cover when they cough or sneeze.
If people are worried about the very very low chance of getting it, gyms are worse. In gyms you're indoors, which makes spreading the coronavirus way easier than outside. Touching basketballs and weights and stuff like that is basically the same as touching swings and slides. We believe that crowds should definitely be avoided, but we shouldn’t fear going to the park every now and again.
Social distancing has been driving everyone insane! We need a break. We’ve been stuck inside and not even able to go to school. Our dance classes and soccer games have been canceled. We need something to do! Since gyms are open, we think playgrounds should be too. The mini golf course is open, everyone touches the golf balls and golf clubs. I really don't see how that's any different than a playground. Some people, like the people in townhouses, don’t have yards to play in. They only have parks. Opening playgrounds would help a lot of children. Hopefully this letter will make a difference.
Abbie King, age 12
Barrett King, age 13
Providence