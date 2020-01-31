To the editor:
As we approach one of the year’s biggest chocolate purchasing events with the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration, it is crucial that we understand the importance and the impact of our chocolate purchases. Twenty years ago Hershey (Kisses, Reese’s), Mars (M&M’s, Milky Way, Dove, Snickers), and Nestle (Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Oh Henry) pledged to eradicate child labor in the production of their chocolate. However, according to a March 2019 Washington Post report (google “Chocolate Production and Child Labor”), these companies are currently unwilling to state that any of their chocolate is produced without child labor. This billion dollar a year industry has spent a mere $150 million over 18 years to address this problem that springs from poverty and from the absence of regulations.
Two thirds of the world’s cocoa supply comes from west Africa, where the U.S. Labor Department reports more than 2 million children, some as young as 12 years old, are engaged in dangerous labor practices as they swing machetes, carry heavy loads, spray pesticides, and work long, low or unpaid, days deprived of adequate food, education and their personal freedom.
One way to be sure that your chocolate is produced ethically is to purchase products with the label of non-profit groups dedicated to ethical standards: Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance. Products with these labels are available at local grocery stores and at Global Village Gifts (69 E 100 N). Read the labels. You will pay more for this ethically harvested and produced chocolate, but you will have peace of mind knowing that your chocolate gift doesn’t come at the expense of children enslaved in the chocolate trade.
Linda Bettinger
North Logan