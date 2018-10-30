To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Larry Williams, candidate for the Logan City Board of Education.
Larry is the ideal candidate for a number of reasons, including:
1) Larry knows and understands the School District, its needs, and most importantly its students and constituents. He entire childhood/school-age years were spent as a student in the Logan School District. Later, his entire career spanning 36 years was dedicated as a teacher in the Logan School District.
2) This work is in his bloodline. Larry’s father, Robert Williams, worked for many years as an assistant superintendent for the Logan School District. Larry knows all sides and details of what makes a School District effective, from the classroom to the boardroom.
3) He has the time. This is a critical necessity of volunteer work. Larry recently retired from teaching. Now that his children are raised, he has ample time to devote to volunteering on the School Board. Neither family nor work will be shorted of his time.
On a personal note, as I look back on my teen years, one of the most influential people in my life was Larry Williams. He was my teacher, advisor, coach, and most importantly my friend. I was delighted when I learned he was running for this position. I can’t think of a better candidate.
Paul D. Parkinson
Logan