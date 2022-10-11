Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor: 

In response to Russ Larsen’s letter, this election is one of the most consequential in years – but it’s more nuanced than just a list touting the “good” and “bad” about the current and previous administrations. One of the many safeguards of democracy include a transparent and independent press that informs the public of the challenges our country faces. An administration that you regarded as “good” attacked the press and frequently responded to any questions that were critical of his administration’s orders, laws, and mistakes with, “Fake News.” That response only serves to pit Americans against each other based on a label of a heavily flawed two-party system.

