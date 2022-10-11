In response to Russ Larsen’s letter, this election is one of the most consequential in years – but it’s more nuanced than just a list touting the “good” and “bad” about the current and previous administrations. One of the many safeguards of democracy include a transparent and independent press that informs the public of the challenges our country faces. An administration that you regarded as “good” attacked the press and frequently responded to any questions that were critical of his administration’s orders, laws, and mistakes with, “Fake News.” That response only serves to pit Americans against each other based on a label of a heavily flawed two-party system.
Holding President Biden responsible for rising fuel costs and standard of living and migration is erroneous. By that standard, we could argue that President Trump was solely responsible for massive unemployment in early 2020, over 600,000 deaths caused by a virus he dismissed as “fake,” and the largest flows of migration to the border since the mid-2000s.
Labeling this election as one of the most consequential in our lifetime is accurate. Several Republican members of Congress and candidates continue to push a conspiracy theory that has been debunked. By grouping people into a stereotype of a political party’s values and beliefs, we only do ourselves a disservice. By blaming one political leader about our nation’s current state, we sanction the actions of lawmakers that often vote in favor of unpopular legislation. Don’t throw away your vote – become informed.
