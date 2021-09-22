For years, American technology has improved lives and supported America’s economy and businesses, particularly small ones. America’s technology innovators are creating new jobs and leading economic growth. Tech innovation also played an important part in keeping our nation connected during the pandemic and is essential to supporting a full economic recovery. This is why I’m concerned by the lawmakers that support anti-competitive proposals that will strengthen China and pave the way for foreign rivals to dominate the technology landscape. Utah’s tech sector has exploded over the past few years and is expected to continue to increase by 27% over the next decade. Utah’s Business Journal reports Utah has nearly 8,200 tech businesses and the tech sector has a direct impact of $20.1 billion on Utah’s economy. Nevertheless, the health and vitality of Utah’s economy is a delicate balance and can be devastated by careless policy changes like U.S. House anti-competition bills. I encourage our congressional leaders and those in the statehouse to bring leaders in the tech industry to the table and outline a path forward that will ensure sustained long-term growth. The last thing Utah needs is to make dramatic changes to our strong business climate and put our tech and small businesses at a disadvantage. Our leaders must remain careful of policies that would limit America’s competitive edge in the global marketplace.