I’m writing as a 1981 alumnus of USU wondering why the university keeps sweeping their garbage under the rug rather than dealing with it in an open and transparent manner. Didn’t they learn anything from the two plus decade debacle that went on in the piano department of USU?
I’m not going to reiterate the entire story about Blake Anderson and the then campus police chief in August of 2021 more or less instructing the players how to avoid getting arrested for rape. The police chief subsequently resigned. I would like to refer you to the article printed Thursday in the Salt Lake Tribune and reprinted in Friday’s Herald Journal about Patrick Maddox, a former captain of the football team, who says he faced retaliation after he recorded a conversation of Anderson and the chief in that 2021 August team meeting talking about sexual assault. In the conversation, the chief told the players to be careful having sex with LDS girls and Anderson stated there’s never been a time when it was more glamorous to be a victim. Maddox is now suing USU.
I’m a member of this church though not particularly active. Nonetheless, I’m still morally against rape and furthermore, morally against what amounted to holding a team seminar on how to possibly commit rape and avoid being arrested for it.
Anderson, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, took Arkansas State to six consecutive bowl games between 2014-2020. He then took the head coaching job at USU in 2021 stating he wanted a fresh start after losing his first wife, Wendy, to breast cancer in 2019.
Anderson then tragically lost his 21-year-old son to suicide in February of this year.
I have a few questions for Coach Anderson: Was it glamorous for his young wife to be a victim of breast cancer? Was it glamorous for his son to be a victim of mental illness to the point he took his own life? Or is it only glamorous when there are victims of rape who are rapped by players on his team?
At any rate, I’m disappointed in how my alma mater continues to deal with its dirty laundry.
