To the editor:
At the end of the 2019 school year I had two separate encounters with the Logan School administration that were escalated to the school board.
Initially, I wrote a letter based on my daughter's experience as a valedictorian. Superintendent Schofield replied publicly in the paper and chose to infer that I was a liar. I then did a formal complaint to the school board with evidence supporting my statements. The LHS administration then sent out an apology letter to the valedictorians, affirming the accuracy of my letter. The school board arranged for me to meet with Schofield to discuss my complaint about his deceitful letter. That meeting went as well as can be expected when you have the person that the complaint is about handling the complaint. I have sent multiple letters to the school board asking them to do their job in handling the complaint and have been met with complete silence.
Then there was the handling of the dismissal of the lacrosse coach and all the assistant coaches. Schofield defended it when he had a son playing for Sky View. He should have had the professional integrity and awareness to recuse himself from handling the 30+ parents and athletes that met to discuss it. School board reviewed this and came back with a Jedi mind trick “there is no conflict of interest here …” A parent of a player on a rival team shouldn't use their administrative authority over another team's coach. The results were catastrophic to the lacrosse team. Eleven of 14 returning starters chose not to play for Logan High. Logan High lost their first game 27-1 before the COVID virus mercifully ended their season. Students have transferred from Logan High to other valley schools because of this.
When I first asked my school board representative about the lacrosse coach dismissal, I received an email reply that the situation was “more complex than seems at first glance.” Provisional employees aren’t allowed to challenge their dismissal and have a hearing. The administration can besmirch a provisional employee privately to the school board and the employee never gets a chance to defend themselves. Doesn’t matter if the employee has a clean HR record with the school like the lacrosse coach.
The Logan High School Board has demonstrated to me that they are unable to provide oversight of the current superintendent. The academic performance trend over the past years indicates a need to overhaul the Logan school administration. It’s time to look at consolidating with the Cache County School District. Logan residents have not been getting value out of their tax dollars with the current administrative overhead.
James Thompson
Logan