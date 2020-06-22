To the editor
In celebration of National Pollinator Week, join us in a discussion about the population status and conservation efforts of monarchs, bees, and fireflies in Utah. A free webinar is scheduled Wednesday, June 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. It is hosted in cooperation with RAE Environmental, Nibley city, Cache Valley Wildlife Association and Freckle Farm. It will include the following topics:
• Getting to Know the Bees in Your Backyard: Joseph Wilson, Ph.D. - Utah State University biology department. Most people are unaware that Utah is home to thousands of bee species. This presentation will introduce you to some of these bees and teach you how you can help promote a healthy bee population in your own backyards.
• Fireflies in Utah?! Christy Bills – entomologist, Natural History Museum of Utah. Using the power of community science, researchers from the Natural History Museum of Utah and BYU have found dozens of populations of fireflies throughout the state. Find out about fireflies, where they like to live, and how you can help us find them.
• Unpacking Monarch Butterfly Biology in Utah: Gail Morris - coordinator of the Southwest Monarch Study and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist. Learn what we know and what we still need to know about the monarch butterfly’s life cycle and migration in Utah and how we can support monarch conservation.
Register in advance for the webinar: https://bit.ly/37MOYXB
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you are joining from a smartphone, make sure to download the Zoom app prior to joining.
Becky Yeager
Nibley