To the editor:
Thank you to all the wonderful football players and families of Mountain Crest High School, the administration, the Cache Education Foundation and the many anonymous individuals who so willingly donated time and money to present us with such a generous gift for our sweet Trexdon.
Words cannot adequately express our appreciation- not only for the special chair but for the considerate thoughtfulness and combined effort of all.
Trying to find the right chair for Trexdon has been more difficult than we anticipated. Since we are constantly on the go and always take Trex with us, we needed something lightweight and convenient but were unable to get insurance to cover what we were looking for, so consequently kept using strollers he had outgrown. The fact that others recognized our need and stepped up to help us meet it amazes (& inspires) us.
We appreciate so much the work of the anonymous donor who headed up this endeavor and Trexdon’s therapist, Cathy Szmuigala, who special ordered and custom fit this chair; it is exactly what we wanted!
We are sincerely grateful to all of you who contributed, and for the love and support this community has shown to our family. Thank you!
The Lee Family
Millville