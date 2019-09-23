To the editor:
On the census. The left want the illegals to be a voter block for them. But the system is flawed at best as is.
Fact example. During the last count 10 years ago, I had a camp trailer on private property in one of our canyons for recreational purposes only. In order for visitors to find me, I put a made-up address on the fence. A census taker hiked a half mile to put a questionnaire on my door. I called them and explained. They told me to fill it out and return it anyway. They were not satisfied and contacted me again. So, for the second time the answers were the same.
You see folks, the left needs all the false information they can generate to get votes.
With their agenda, you are going to have to work harder because millions of people (illegals) will be on our welfare system. Yes, there are many U.S. citizens who truly need the assistance and that’s fine. However, the illegals must go through the legal process before collecting anything from your hard-earned paycheck which they haven’t earned.
On another issue. Every day we read or hear of sexual predators committing rape, sodomy, and yes, even murder of young children and females.
As part of ANY “plea bargain” they should be surgically castrated to send a definitive message. (ACLU be darned).
Do any of you folks know how many steps of appeal our state has on the death penalty? I bet not. We have 18 vs. 3 in most other states. The cost factor would astound you.
In 1964 when the “Ogden Hi-Fi” killers were convicted, our cost per inmate was around $15K per year. By the time they were executed, costs were close to $87K per inmate. I’m sure it’s much higher now. Just to name a few, Ronny Lee Gardner spent 25 years, Curis Argyle now on 10-plus years, Ron Lafferty is at 34 years. The list goes on, but I’m sure you get the picture. Unacceptable.
Just another example of wasted tax dollars. Because a person chooses to be an idiot and knows there is very little repercussions for their actions.
However, I have known inmates (for lessor crimes) that turned their lives around and are/were productive members of society. It took a lot of work for them but, they did it.
Example: I managed a part of a business in Bountiful and had an ex-con working for me. Eventually he went on to buy a successful shop of his own. Sadly, he relapsed and went back to prison. That was 40 years ago. Our court systems have become far to lenient on the crimes that hurt us all.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield