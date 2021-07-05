To the editor:
The late great actor John Wayne (who I once had the pleasure of an encounter) in his movie “The Comancheros,” said to actor Stewart Whitman, “Oaths are words people live by, words they say and mean.” It’s truly a shame that the oaths our elected officials on both sides swore with hand on the Bible mean absolutely nothing to them.
Most lie, cheat, rob and do underhanded things to get or remain in power, all to feed an ego and their pocketbooks at the expense of we, the taxpayers. The question then becomes, do you have to be a liar and a cheat to be in government, or does being the government make a liar and a cheat out of you? Yes there some good folks working for us and “Mutt” Romney is not among them.
The COVID scare is over, so get over it. Yes, numbers are fluctuating, but it’s time to quit living under an emergency decree perpetuated on us by the far left. Commandant Pelosi says she won’t lift the mask order in Congress until all can prove vaccination. She is still waiting the “Hyel Pelosi extended arm salute” from her subjects and Dr. Yoyo Fauci still can’t make up his feeble mind on things.
In the 1960s, singer/songwriter Barry McGuire did a song called “Eve of Destruction.” Little did he know, it applies today in America because of the far left radical groups (BLM, Antifa, etc.) President Trump soared with eagles and did great things for America, while Biden circles with buzzards waiting for roadkill (you who believe in him) to ripen for their feast. Our democracy deserves better than that.
The other “first dog” Champ has died by probably biting some members of the jackass party and got blood poisoning or maybe defied the COVID condom rule. The “go easy on Bidenn” news media would never report it anyway. Jen Psaki will circle back to us on that.
At the world leader G7 summit, Bozo was the only one using a “crib sheet” and still couldn’t remember anything he was saying. Personally, I was embarrassed by his actions. I was really expecting the others to stand and applaud him in unison, commence to laugh outloud. We all know they wanted to but bit their tongues. Last item, thanks to your pal Bozo Biden, fuel prices are up again and will continue to climb.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield