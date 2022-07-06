To the editor:
The Republicans in our state Legislature have assisted in implementing Satan’s plan, “… and I will redeem all mankind, that one soul shall not be lost, and surely I will do it; wherefore give me thine honor.”
I’m not pro-abortion, but I believe in free will. We are responsible for our choices, as long as we live within the given mores of our society. And just a reminder to the state’s Republicans, the majority of our society believe women should have the same equality and free will as men. A woman, with her doctor, should make decisions that will affect her life and health for her lifetime. Abortions should be rare, safe, and legal. Unintended consequences typically follow the Utah Legislature’s rash stunts. For the sake of argument, let’s assume the state legislative Republicans aren’t attempting to implement Satan’s plan and are truly pro-life. What are they willing to do to show they are genuinely pro-life and not just curtailing women’s rights as a stunt? Among developed nations, our country has the worst record of maternal mortality, especially among low-income and minority women. This can be corrected; new mothers’ lives must be protected in order to claim we are pro-life. Improve their health care before, during, and after. Utah’s maternal mortality rate is 16.5 deaths/100,000 births, over four times higher than California’s. Parents need to bond with their newborn babies to improve the life and health of babies. If our state legislative Republicans are sincerely pro-life, they will approve and pay for three months newborn leave for both parents. Children’s lives are now more at risk from guns than from automobiles. Fearful parents may think about school shootings, but security experts tell us children are much safer in schools, where only a small fraction of gun deaths take place, as compared to at home. Read the HealthyChildren.org article, “Guns in the Home: Keeping Kids Safe.” If our legislative Republicans are honestly pro-life, they will make children safer from gun violence at home. But they think guns are more important than children. Pro-life must apply to adults also. Nearly 45,000 adults die every year due to inadequate health care. If authentically pro-life, the state legislature should sponsor universal health care and an annual minimum income for low and moderate-income Utahns. It will save lives! Other unintended consequences will lead to more kids abused, in foster care, detention, and later prison, costing taxpayers more. Will the state legislature take away women's equal rights and free will? For the last 44 years, I’ve watched as many elected Republicans chose fascism, scammed their voters, and just grabbed for power or money. Save Utah, the country, and our constitution, vote Democratic.
Roger Yost
Logan