To the editor:
Jack Green is a tremendous asset to our community as a teacher and guide with his encyclopedic knowledge of our plants and wildlife, but his opposition to mountain goat introduction seems far-fetched. The idea that a few of these marvelous creatures will turn our high country into a nasty goat wallow strains the imagination. He mentions an over-population in Olympic National Park, but that was caused by the prohibition on hunting in national parks. With management by our UDWR, that will not be a problem here. Introducing or re-introducing native wildlife into suitable habitat has been a conservation triumph. Since our high country provides a niche for these amazing creatures, let them flourish here. Mr. Green mentions the desirability of reintroducing bighorns. Amen to that! Goats and bighorns live in the same mountain ranges, and both could adorn our mountains. May it be so.
Bob Bond
North Logan