To editor:
“Why are cops ignoring expired registrations?” Answering his own question, the author (HJ letter, March 28) suggests peace officers are “slacking” and are more concerned with “oversized truck tires” and “mud flaps,” than expired registrations. He concludes, “Start doing your job with the first and most noticeable part of driving around.”
Registration is important for many reasons; however, when one’s sight is solely on expired registrations it is easy to miss the arrests, acts of compassion, or other interventions. Before passing judgement, we should consider taking time to sit down and talk with several about how they spend their day; or, even better, ride with them on their various shifts to see if the “slacking off” suggestion is a truism!
I know that:
1. You will not find them eating donuts to pass the time of day.
2. Nor will they be gathered, except to eat, at a local restaurant to avoid their responsibilities.
3. They are patrolling school zones to keep our children safe.
4. They assist U.S. Marshals with their K9’s, and Homeland Security to slow the spread of drugs.
5. They sift through garbage for evidence of illegal substances, so that those who are putting our children at risk by providing them with drugs, can be arrested.
6. They are attending to suicides and homicides and many other emergency situations.
7. They are addressing issues of abuse, bringing to justice those who perpetrate.
8. They are in our schools making a presence, not of authority, but of compassion as a resource to the children, youth and adults.
9. They recently spent hours attempting to disperse adolescents gathering at a local school to prevent exposure and the spread of COVID-19. Should this not have been the responsibility of these youths’ parents instead of our peace officers? But they did this in lieu of keeping watch for the expired registrations because they want to keep you and me safe.
10. Daily they put themselves in harm’s way, including exposure to the COVID-19 to protect your life, it being a priority over expired registrations.
11. If you were to call, they would be there; and they would not stop on the way for an expired registration.
I have found that compliments and sincere expressions of gratitude are the basis of motivation and that solutions are more effective for bringing about change than is criticism. It is a sad commentary when criticism overshadows the good. My hope is that each of us will find it in our hearts to see the good that our peace officers do, and by our actions thank them for their dedication. May they be protected and watched over, that they may return safely each day to their families.
D Kim Openshaw
Nibley