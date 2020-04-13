To the editor:
Mr. Hillyard has been in state office since 1985. That makes him a career politician always looking for a taxpayer handout when he reaps the benefits of self employment as well.
Mr. Chris Wilson will come in as a fresh face with fresh ideas. Mr. Wilson also is in private business and is more than well qualified. Change is long overdue. That's why term limitations need to be in place for all government positions. Especially on federal levels. Chris, there are a lot of people behind you.
Let's give Mr. Hillyard a long overdue vacation and vote for Chris Wilson. Thank you.
Dennis Greene
Smithfield
