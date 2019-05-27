To the editor:
Let’s legalize murder.
Now before you get the wrong idea, let me be clear that I’m not advocating murder, but allow me to speak metaphorically for a minute.
Let’s say that I have a friend Bob, and Bob really wants a new motorboat. He can’t afford the motorboat, but he finds a banker willing to lend him the money to get one. Bob loves his new motorboat, it’s the greatest thing ever and he enjoys it every day. Then the loan comes due and Bob can’t afford the payments. Shouldn’t Bob be able to just kill the banker to make his problems go away? The banker is just a greedy capitalist and not doing the world any favors anyways, you could hardly even call the banker a human. Then Bob could keep on enjoying his motorboat, and never have to worry about the payments.
Let’s look at another example. It’s a Friday night, Fred and Suzie are both looking for a good time, so they meet up and go have a good time. In the process, they create a new life. This new life just wants to grow and develop, and it needs Fred and Suzie to care for it. Fred and Suzie can’t afford this responsibility, it will destroy their way of life. So why can’t they just kill it and make their problems go away? This new life is without any form or distinction, it doesn’t think or exhibit any signs of life anyways, you could hardly even call it human. Then Fred and Suzie could go on having a good time, and not worry about the responsibility of caring for the new life they create.
Oh wait, Fred and Suzie CAN kill it? But my friend Bob still can’t kill the good for nothing banker? Why not? Because as a society we don’t allow the killing of other humans, unless the victim is defenseless, they say it’s not a human, and they call it abortion instead of murder.
This world offers many pleasures, all of which carry a price tag. The price tag is not always apparent, but it never goes away. So many people these days want to have the pleasures, without paying the price for them. In the case of unwanted children, people have found a way to hide the price tag for the pleasure, and they walk out of the store without payment. They do it by killing the child, which is completely justified in today’s world, but it is no different than killing the banker to get out of paying off the loan for the motorboat. So, since we’re doing it anyway, lets be consistent and legalize murder. Oh wait, we have.
Steven Taylor
Smithfield