Ask any member of either party whether we are becoming more or less divided as a country, you will get the same answer: more divided. While there are many reasons for this, without a doubt the biggest reason is misinformation, and especially misinformation within the right.
If you go looking for any propaganda or misinformation on any social media app, it won’t take you too long to find it. You’ll often find things along the lines of Democrats stole the election, Democrats made COVID-19, Democrats are trying to destroy the nuclear family, and Democrats are trying to take away all your rights.
Now, obviously these things are all ridiculous, but the problem is many believe them, especially if you see them enough. This is what is causing the division between average Americans, as when you believe your Democrat neighbor is trying to take away your rights, it makes cooperation between them difficult. The truth is, Democrats aren’t trying to take away your rights. And to those who don’t believe me, I encourage you to ask someone with liberal beliefs why they believe what they do. Often you will get answers that you understand, and may even agree with. Stop believing that someone is coming after you, that it’s you against the forces of evil. We all have unique experiences, are raised certain ways, and have learned different things from different perspectives, just because someone doesn’t agree with you, does not mean they are evil, after you, or wrong. And the encouragement of ideas among the right continues to perpetuate these ideas that lead to a good vs. evil mentality.
I encourage everyone to talk to those they disagree with, to find common ground, and to understand where their ideas come from. I also ask that we change our mentality of us vs. them, we are all people who believe what we believe is right. We are all trying to do what we believe is best.